BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Myron Gordon scored a career-high 25 points and Samford defeated Western Carolina 92-81 on Saturday.

Gordon was 9 of 11 from the field including three from distance for the Bulldogs (14-10, 4-2 Southern Conference). Kevion Nolan added 19 points, Brandon Austin had 18 points and five rebounds and Josh Sharkey had 11 points and 12 assists.

Samford shot 60 percent from the field compared to 45 percent for Western Carolina. The Bulldogs made 10 of 20 from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs capped a 16-2 start with a Nolan 3-pointer and Nolan, Gordon and Austin combined for four more 3s to help them build to a 49-34 advantage at the break.

Western Carolina trailed throughout the second half, closing to 88-78 with 1:21 to play before a Ruben Guerrero dunk with just under a minute remaining sealed the Bulldogs’ win.

Onno Steger and Marcus Thomas scored 21 points apiece for the Catamounts (6-18, 3-8). Steger had 11 rebounds and Thomas had seven.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.