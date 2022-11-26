Gore Jr.'s career day leads Southern Miss past UL Monroe

MONROE, La. — Frank Gore Jr. ran for a career-high 199 yards and a key touchdown and Southern Mississippi became bowl eligible by defeating UL Monroe 20-10 on Saturday.
Gore finished the regular season with 1,053 yards and reached 1,000 yards for the first time in his three years with the Golden Eagles.
Trey Lowe’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Jakarius Caston got the Golden Eagles on the board and Briggs Bourgeois added two short field goals.
Between Bourgeois’s field goals, the Warhawks (4-8, 3-5) scored on a 23-yard pass from Chandler Rogers to Andrew Henry and a 37-yard field goal by Calum Sutherland. UL Monroe trailed 13-10 before Gore sealed the win for Southern Miss with a 33-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.
Rogers completed 17 of 27 passes for 122 yards and Lowe was 10-of-16 for 170 yards.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2