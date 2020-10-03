The Mean Green’s Tre Siggers capped an 80-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard scoring run with 1:54 before halftime. But Southern Mississippi (1-3, 1-1 Conference USA) drove 46 yards in 70 seconds, and Briggs Bourgeois kicked a 46-yard field goal to put the Golden Eagles up 20-10 at intermission.
Mayberry’s 4-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter stretched Southern Mississippi to its largest lead at 34-17.
Austin Aune threw for 330 yards and two scores for North Texas (1-2, 0-1).
