Leaonna Odom had 10 points as Duke won at N.C. State for the first time since 2013.
The Blue Devils never trailed, holding on after N.C. State cut its 11-point lead in the second quarter to 31-30 at halftime.
Duke scored on its first four possessions of the third quarter and extended its lead to 62-52 on a three-point play by Gorecki with 3:17 remaining in the game.
After the Wolfpack cut the lead to 66-63, Gorecki made a driving layup with 19.4 seconds left.
Elissa Cunane had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead N.C. State (23-4, 12-4), which suffered its third loss in four games. Jada Boyd added 15 points for the Wolfpack.
N.C. State made 6 of 24 3-point attempts, shooting below 30% from 3-point range for the fifth consecutive game.
BIG PICTURE
Duke: With eight wins in their last nine games, the Blue Devils are trending in the right direction as the regular season nears its end. They added their second win over a ranked opponent in the last two weeks, bolstering their resume for an at-large NCAA Tournament berth.
N.C. State: It’s now fair to characterize the Wolfpack’s recent struggles as more than a blip. Two weeks ago, they were riding high with a 22-1 record and a No. 4 national ranking. Now, with their perimeter shooting absent, they appear to be limping toward the finish line.
UP NEXT
Duke: The Blue Devils on Thursday night play at Virginia Tech, whom they beat 72-67 in overtime on Jan. 12.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack host Syracuse on Thursday night in their final regular-season home game.
