Gorener leads San Jose State against Air Force after 20-point game

Air Force Falcons (12-8, 3-4 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (12-8, 3-4 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose State -3.5; over/under is 127 BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts the Air Force Falcons after Tibet Gorener scored 20 points in San Jose State’s 75-74 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Spartans have gone 7-2 at home. San Jose State is fifth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Falcons are 3-4 in MWC play. Air Force is fourth in the MWC shooting 36.3% from downtown. Ethan Taylor leads the Falcons shooting 44.6% from 3-point range.

The Spartans and Falcons square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sage Tolbert is averaging nine points and 7.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Omari Moore is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Rytis Petraitis is averaging 9.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 25.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

