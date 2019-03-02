WASHINGTON — Jessie Govan grabbed 12 rebounds and scored 21 points, including all 11 of Georgetown’s points in the second overtime, and the Hoyas beat Seton Hall 77-71 on Saturday night.

Govan’s 3 put Georgetown up 71-69 with 3:20 left in 2OT, but Sandro Mamukelashvili tied it with a second-chance jumper. Govan twice made 1 of 2 free throws, added a second-chance layup for a 75-71 lead, then hit two more free throws with 10 seconds left to seal it.

James Akinjo scored 16 points and Josh LeBlanc had 14 with a career-high 17 boards for Georgetown (18-11, 8-8 Big East Conference), which trailed 28-24 at halftime.

Myles Powell scored 35 points and Mamukelashvili added 14 with 11 rebounds for the Pirates (16-12, 7-9), who have lost three straight.

Seton Hall tied it at 59 at the end of regulation on Michael Nzei’s second-chance jumper and Jared Rhoden’s buzzer-beating dunk off a fast break tied it at 66 to force a second overtime.

Seton Hall faces No. 10 Marquette on Saturday and Georgetown is at DePaul on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.