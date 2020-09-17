Hill made 11 starts during four years at Colorado State where he dealt with three knee ligament injuries. He passed for 3,323 with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 18 career games with the Rams.
Hilinski was a highly regarded freshman who had gained the backup role behind four-year starter Jake Bentley. But Bentley was hurt for the year in South Carolina’s first game and Hilinski was the starter the rest of the season.
Hilinski made 11 starts last season and averaged 214 yards passing, sixth overall in the Southeastern Conference and the most among freshmen.
