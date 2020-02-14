Kyle Lofton had 15 points for the Bonnies (17-9, 9-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), whose five-game winning streak was snapped. Justin Winston added 12 points. Osun Osunniyi had 10 points.
Davidson (13-11, 7-5) takes on Saint Joseph’s on the road on Tuesday. Saint Bonaventure plays Richmond at home next Saturday.
