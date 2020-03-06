Nah’Shon Hyland had 17 points for the Rams (18-13, 8-10). Marcus Santos-Silva added 12 points.
The Wildcats leveled the season series against the Rams with the win. VCU defeated Davidson 73-62 on Feb. 7.
Davidson will be the No. 7 seed and VCU the No. 9 seed in next week’s conference tournament. Both teams earned a first-round bye.
