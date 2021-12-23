Neff, 38, has been at Clemson for nine years and was most recently responsible for financial matters and fundraising in the athletic department.
“He has a great working relationship with the coaching staff,” said Clemson President Jim Clements, who recommended Neff for the job.
Neff will be paid $850,000 a year to start on a contract that runs through June 2027. He can get bonuses based on athletic and fundraising success.
Neff started his career in athletics as a student manager for Georgia Tech basketball.