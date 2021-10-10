Grainger was 18 of 25 for 230 yards and led the Panther (2-4, 1-1 Sun Belt) ground game with 84 yards on 12 carries. Tucker Gregg added 83 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, Jamyest Williams had 67 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and Cornelious Brown IV carried twice for 33 yards and a score.
Rogers was 15 of 23 for 208 yards and two touchdowns for UL-Monroe (2-3, 1-2 Sun Belt), carrying 14 times for 72 yards.
