Grambling and Alcorn State square off in conference

Alcorn State Braves (9-11, 6-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (13-7, 6-2 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grambling -5.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cameron Christon and the Grambling Tigers host Dominic Brewton and the Alcorn State Braves in SWAC play. The Tigers are 7-0 on their home court. Grambling is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Braves are 6-2 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State is seventh in the SWAC scoring 66.3 points per game and is shooting 38.9%.

The Tigers and Braves square off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christon is averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Brewton is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Braves. Byron Joshua is averaging 10.1 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

