Bunch scored 13 points off the bench to lead Grambling (10-11, 4-4), which hit just 15 of 41 shots from the field but was 5 of 11 from 3-point range. Smith added 10 points. Randolph’s late free throw was his only point of the game.
Marcus Wallace paced Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-17, 2-6) with 14 points as the Golden Lions shot 17 of 49 from the field and 7 of 20 from long range. Terrance Banyard contributed 12 points.
Grambling plays at Mississippi Valley State Monday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff hosts Jackson State Monday.
