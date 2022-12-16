Grambling faces No. 24 Virginia Tech on 3-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Grambling Tigers (6-3) at Virginia Tech Hokies (10-1, 1-0 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Grambling seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over No. 24 Virginia Tech. The Hokies have gone 7-0 in home games. Virginia Tech has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers have gone 2-2 away from home. Grambling is the SWAC leader with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Carte’Are Gordon averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Basile averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Sean Pedulla is shooting 49.0% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Gordon is averaging 13.8 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 11.7 points for Grambling.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

