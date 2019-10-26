Geremy Hickbottom threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score for the Tigers.

Grambling had a 22-19 edge at halftime but fell behind 26-22 midway through the third quarter. Hickbottom answered on the following drive with a 40-yard touchdown throw to Kevin Dominique, putting the Tigers back on top 29-26. Miguel Mendez kicked a 34-yard field goal early in the fourth and Joseph McWilliams’ interception return for a touchdown extended the Tigers lead to 39-26 with 7:57 to play.