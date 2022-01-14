The Jaguars are 4-0 in conference matchups. Southern is the top team in the SWAC shooting 36.9% from deep. Tyrone Lyons leads the Jaguars shooting 48.6% from 3-point range.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 9.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.
Damien Sears is averaging 4.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Jaguars. Lyons is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Southern.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 56.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.
Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 63.0 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.
