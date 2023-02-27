Grambling plays Bethune-Cookman, aims for 6th straight road win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Grambling Tigers (19-8, 12-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (11-18, 7-9 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bethune-Cookman -7.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Grambling will try to keep its five-game road win streak alive when the Tigers face Bethune-Cookman. The Wildcats have gone 7-4 in home games. Bethune-Cookman ranks seventh in the SWAC with 11.0 assists per game led by Marcus Garrett averaging 2.8.

The Tigers are 12-3 in SWAC play. Grambling has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Wildcats. Zion Harmon is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Cameron Christon is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 10.6 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

