Grambling puts road win streak on the line against Bethune-Cookman

Grambling Tigers (19-8, 12-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (11-18, 7-9 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Grambling visits Bethune-Cookman aiming to continue its five-game road winning streak. The Wildcats are 7-4 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman allows 75.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 12-3 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is the best team in the SWAC giving up just 63.0 points per game while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Garrett is averaging 13.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Zion Harmon is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Carte’Are Gordon is averaging 12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

