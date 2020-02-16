SAVVY SENIORS: Texas Southern has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyrik Armstrong, Yahuza Rasas, Justin Hopkins and Eden Ewing have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: Texas Southern has allowed only 70.5 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 82.6 per game the team gave up to non-conference foes.

KEY FACILITATOR: Ivy Smith Jr. has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Grambling State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 63: Texas Southern is 0-8 when its offense scores 63 points or fewer. Grambling State is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

STREAK STATS: Texas Southern has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 66.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern attempts more free throws per game than any other SWAC team. The Tigers have averaged 23.3 foul shots per game this season, including 25.8 per game against conference opponents.

