The Tigers outscored the Delta Devils 50-10 in the paint.
Kelton Edwards and Prince Moss scored 12 points apiece for Grambling State.
Michael Green scored 21 points and had five steals and Richard Rivers Jr. had 13 points for the Delta Devils (10-12, 4-5), who have lost six straight. Ahmadu Sarnor added 10 points.
The Tigers host Southern on Saturday and Mississippi Valley State hosts Alabama State on Saturday.
