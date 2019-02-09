BATON ROUGE, La. — Ivy Smith scored 21 points and Grambling State used a big second half to defeat Southern University 59-40 on Saturday.

Smith made 10 of 11 free throws in pacing the Tigers (12-11, 6-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who outscored Southern 39-17 in the second half. The Tigers made 17 of 25 at the line to 4 of 9 for the Jaguars (3-20, 2-8). Devante Jackson added 12 points. Grambling outrebounded Southern 41-29.

Sidney Umude scored 17 points for Southern, which shot just 33 percent and missed all 13 of their attempts from the arc.

Except for one tie, Southern led the entire first half and was up 23-20 at the break. The lead reached six before Grambling went on a 13-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer and dunk by Prince Moss, to lead 34-29 with 11:25 remaining. A 3-pointer by Smith put Grambling up by double figures for good with 6:49 to go.

Grambling swept the season series having beaten Southern 69-62 on Jan. 12.

