Grambling Tigers and the Southern Jaguars meet in Salt Lake City, Utah

Southern Jaguars (13-13, 9-4 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (17-8, 10-3 SWAC)
The Jaguars have a 4-9 record in non-conference games. Southern scores 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.
P.J. Byrd is averaging 8.8 points and 5.7 assists for the Jaguars. Brion Whitley is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Southern.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.
Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.