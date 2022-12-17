Grambling Tigers play the No. 24 Virginia Tech Hokies, aim for 4th straight victory

Grambling Tigers (6-3) at Virginia Tech Hokies (10-1, 1-0 ACC)
The Tigers are 2-2 on the road. Grambling ranks fourth in the SWAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Carte’Are Gordon averaging 2.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is averaging 16.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Hokies. Grant Basile is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.
Gordon is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 11.7 points for Grambling.
