Grambling Tigers play the No. 24 Virginia Tech Hokies, aim for 4th straight victory

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Grambling Tigers (6-3) at Virginia Tech Hokies (10-1, 1-0 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -18.5; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: Grambling is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over No. 24 Virginia Tech. The Hokies are 7-0 on their home court. Virginia Tech ranks fifth in the ACC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Justyn Mutts averaging 6.8.

The Tigers are 2-2 on the road. Grambling ranks fourth in the SWAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Carte’Are Gordon averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is averaging 16.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Hokies. Grant Basile is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Gordon is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 11.7 points for Grambling.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article