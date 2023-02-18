Grambling Tigers play the Southern Jaguars

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Jaguars (13-13, 9-4 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (17-8, 10-3 SWAC) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grambling -2.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Jaguars and the Grambling Tigers square off in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Tigers are 7-5 in non-conference play. Grambling is seventh in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 31.4 rebounds. Carte’Are Gordon leads the Tigers with 7.0 boards.

The Jaguars have a 4-9 record against non-conference oppponents. Southern ranks third in the SWAC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Christon is averaging 13.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

P.J. Byrd is averaging 8.8 points and 5.7 assists for the Jaguars. Brion Whitley is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

