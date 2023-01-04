Grambling visits Texas Southern following Mortle's 34-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Grambling Tigers (7-6, 0-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (4-10, 0-1 SWAC) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Southern -2.5; over/under is 131 BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts the Grambling Tigers after Zytarious Mortle scored 34 points in Texas Southern’s 77-76 overtime loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Texas Southern Tigers have gone 3-2 at home. Texas Southern averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Grambling Tigers are 0-1 against SWAC opponents. Grambling ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

The Texas Southern Tigers and Grambling Tigers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Henry is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Texas Southern Tigers, while averaging 10.6 points. Davon Barnes is shooting 49.6% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.

Carte’Are Gordon is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Grambling Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Grambling Tigers: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

