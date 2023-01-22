Grambling visits UAPB after Doss' 23-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Grambling Tigers (11-7, 4-2 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (9-11, 5-2 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces the Grambling Tigers after Shaun Doss scored 23 points in UAPB’s 62-55 victory over the Southern Jaguars. The Golden Lions are 7-0 in home games. UAPB ranks ninth in the SWAC shooting 29.9% from deep, led by Rafael Martinez shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Tigers have gone 4-2 against SWAC opponents. Grambling ranks sixth in the SWAC with 11.7 assists per game led by Shawndarius Cowart averaging 3.5.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doss is averaging 16.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Golden Lions. Chris Greene is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Cameron Christon is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Tigers. Cowart is averaging 10.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

