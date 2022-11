BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces the Grambling Tigers after Japhet Medor scored 28 points in UTSA’s 82-75 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

UTSA went 10-22 overall with an 8-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Roadrunners allowed opponents to score 72.3 points per game and shoot 45.6% from the field last season.