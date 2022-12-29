Grand Canyon and Cal Baptist square off in conference matchup

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-5) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-4)
The Antelopes and Lancers face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 13.7 points. Gabe McGlothan is shooting 49.1% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.
Hunter Goodrick is averaging 9.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Lancers. Taran Armstrong is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.
LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.
Lancers: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.