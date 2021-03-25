Frayer, a senior, was a four-year starter at Grand Canyon and completed his academic requirements to graduate in April. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while helping the Lopes win the Western Conference Athletic Tournament for the first time.
The Oakland, California, native had returned to Northern California after finishing with eight points, five assists and three blocked shots in GCU’s loss to Iowa at the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.
