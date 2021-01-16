SENIOR SCORING: Grand Canyon has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Asbjorn Midtgaard, Jovan Blacksher Jr., Alessandro Lever, Oscar Frayer and Sean Miller-Moore have combined to account for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 71 percent of all Antelopes points over the last five games.SOLID STEVE: Steve Wooten has connected on 32.1 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 44 over his last five games. He’s also converted 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.
DID YOU KNOW: Grand Canyon went 5-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Antelopes scored 67.5 points per contest across those 13 games.
