By Associated PressToday at 12:13 a.m. ESTCHICAGO — Holland Woods II scored 15 points and Grand Canyon defeated Chicago State 85-64 on Wednesday night, giving Bryce Drew his 200th coaching victory.Grand Canyon (19-7, 10-5 Western Athletic Conference) made 13 3-pointers.The Cougars fell to 6-22, 2-13.___For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25