Grand Canyon faces Alcorn State, aims for 6th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alcorn State Braves (3-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-2) Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Antelopes face Alcorn State. The Antelopes have gone 4-0 at home. Grand Canyon is fifth in the WAC in rebounding with 37.9 rebounds. Gabe McGlothan paces the Antelopes with 9.4 boards.

The Braves have gone 2-3 away from home. Alcorn State is second in the SWAC allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jovan Blacksher Jr. is shooting 37.9% and averaging 11.3 points for the Antelopes. Chance McMillian is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Grand Canyon.

Dekedran Thorn averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Dominic Brewton is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for Alcorn State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article