The 45-year-old Drew spent three years at Vanderbilt, leading the Commodores to the NCAA Tournament his first season before being fired after going 9-23 in 2018-19. He previously led Valparaiso, his alma mater, to four regular-season Horizon League titles and two trips to the NCAA Tournament in five seasons. He has a career record of 164-108.
Drew spent the past year working as an ESPN studio and game analyst.
He takes over a Grand Canyon program that went 13-17 this season after winning at least 20 games its first two Division I seasons.
“GCU is such a unique university and, even with how successful it is now, I think it’s just scratching the surface for where it’s going to end up being,” Drew said. “What President Mueller has accomplished in a short amount of time is truly remarkable. I’m excited to get Grand Canyon even more on the national scene so they can see what a wonderful University it is as a whole.”
Drew’s brother, Scott, coaches Baylor and his father, Homer, was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame after coaching at Valparaiso.
Drew hit one of the most memorable shots in NCAA Tournament history, a long, last-second 3-pointer to beat Mississippi in 1998, and played six NBA seasons after being drafted 16th overall by the Houston Rockets in 1998.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.