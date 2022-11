BOTTOM LINE: Grambling faces the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Shawndarius Cowart scored 20 points in Grambling’s 83-74 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Grand Canyon went 23-8 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Antelopes averaged 71.1 points per game last season, 28.2 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.