Grand Canyon hosts Lewis and Pepperdine

Pepperdine Waves (5-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-4) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grand Canyon -5.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Maxwell Lewis scored 24 points in Pepperdine’s 67-64 overtime loss to the UCSB Gauchos. The Antelopes have gone 5-1 in home games. Grand Canyon is eighth in the WAC shooting 34.2% from deep, led by Isaiah Shaw shooting 53.8% from 3-point range.

The Waves have gone 0-2 away from home. Pepperdine scores 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 13 points. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 9.6 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Lewis is averaging 18.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 14.2 points for Pepperdine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

