Grand Canyon hosts Lewis and Pepperdine

Pepperdine Waves (5-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-4)
The Waves have gone 0-2 away from home. Pepperdine scores 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 13 points. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 9.6 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.
Lewis is averaging 18.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 14.2 points for Pepperdine.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.