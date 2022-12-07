Grand Canyon hosts Loyola Marymount (CA) after Shelton's 24-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Loyola Marymount Lions (7-3) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-2) Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grand Canyon -4; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) takes on the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Cameron Shelton scored 24 points in Loyola Marymount (CA)’s 64-52 victory against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Antelopes are 5-0 on their home court. Grand Canyon ranks eighth in the WAC shooting 34.2% from downtown, led by Isaiah Shaw shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Lions are 0-2 in road games. Loyola Marymount (CA) is sixth in the WCC with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Keli Leaupepe averaging 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jovan Blacksher Jr. is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 11.3 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 38.7% for Grand Canyon.

Shelton is averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals for the Lions. Leaupepe is averaging 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for Loyola Marymount (CA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

