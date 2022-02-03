The Antelopes have gone 10-1 in home games. Grand Canyon is the WAC leader with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Yvan Ouedraogo averaging 2.4.
The Redhawks are 8-0 in conference games. Seattle U is third in the WAC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Tyson averaging 4.6.
The Antelopes and Redhawks face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jovan Blacksher Jr. is shooting 43.9% and averaging 16.7 points for the Antelopes. Woods is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.
Tyson is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Redhawks. Riley Grigsby is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle U.
LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.
Redhawks: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.