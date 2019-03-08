Grand Canyon (18-11, 10-5) vs. Seattle (17-13, 5-10)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Seattle. Grand Canyon has won by an average of 10 points in its last six wins over the Redhawks. Seattle’s last win in the series came on Jan. 30, 2016, a 59-57 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Seattle’s Myles Carter, Delante Jones and Matej Kavas have combined to score 42 percent of all Redhawks points this season, though that figure has fallen to percent over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Terrell Brown has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Redhawks are 0-7 when they score 62 points or fewer and 17-6 when they exceed 62 points. The Antelopes are 0-8 when allowing 74 or more points and 18-3 on the season, otherwise.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Grand Canyon’s Alessandro Lever has attempted 94 3-pointers and connected on 36.2 percent of them, and is 7 for 18 over the past five games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Grand Canyon has held opposing teams to 67.4 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all WAC teams.

