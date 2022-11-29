Grand Canyon puts home win streak on the line against Alcorn State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alcorn State Braves (3-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-2) Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grand Canyon -13; over/under is 123.5 BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Antelopes play Alcorn State. The Antelopes have gone 4-0 in home games. Grand Canyon has a 2-2 record against opponents above .500.

The Braves have gone 2-3 away from home. Alcorn State is ninth in the SWAC scoring 25.4 points per game in the paint led by Dominic Brewton averaging 8.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jovan Blacksher Jr. is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Antelopes. Chance McMillian is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Grand Canyon.

Brewton is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Braves. Byron Joshua is averaging nine points and 1.7 steals for Alcorn State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

