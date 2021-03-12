Utah Valley and New Mexico State were playing in the other semifinal.
The Antelopes were down 8-0 in the early going but needed little more than a minute to catch up on a basket by Asbjorn Midtgaard and back-to-back 3-pointers from Alessandro Lever and Oscar Frayer. By halftime Grand Canyon was up 22.
Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists for top-seeded Grand Canyon (16-6). Chance McMillian added 14 points. Midtgaard had four blocks.
Riley Grigsby had 15 points for the fifth-seeded Redhawks (12-11). Darrion Trammell added 12 points.
