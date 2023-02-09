Grand Canyon secures 78-67 win over New Mexico State

PHOENIX — Rayshon Harrison had 18 points in Grand Canyon’s 78-67 win over New Mexico State on Wednesday.
Xavier Pinson led the Aggies (9-15, 2-10) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Deshawndre Washington added 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for New Mexico State. DaJuan Gordon and Doctor Bradley had 11 points apiece.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Grand Canyon visits Seattle U while New Mexico State visits Cal Baptist.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.