Grand Canyon takes home win streak into matchup with UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (5-12, 0-4 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-5, 2-1 WAC) Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grand Canyon -10.5; over/under is 125.5 BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Antelopes take on UT Arlington. The Antelopes are 8-1 in home games. Grand Canyon ranks eighth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. Gabe McGlothan leads the Antelopes with 8.8 boards.

The Mavericks have gone 0-4 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington leads the WAC with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Shemar Wilson averaging 3.9.

The Antelopes and Mavericks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is averaging 15.1 points for the Antelopes. McGlothan is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Marion Humphrey is averaging seven points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Wilson is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

