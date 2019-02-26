Eastern New Mexico vs. Grand Canyon (16-10)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grand Canyon Antelopes will be taking on the Greyhounds of Division II Eastern New Mexico. Grand Canyon is coming off a 91-58 home win over California Baptist in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Alessandro Lever has averaged 12.9 points and 4.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Antelopes. Carlos Johnson is also a key contributor, with 12.7 points and four rebounds per game.

MIGHTY MAURICE: Maurice Coleman has connected on 75 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 60 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Grand Canyon went 10-6 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Antelopes offense scored 73 points per matchup across those 16 contests.

