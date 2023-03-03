Pope leads Utah Tech against Grand Canyon after 22-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-11, 10-7 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (13-17, 5-12 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Tech -1; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech hosts the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Isaiah Pope scored 22 points in Utah Tech’s 93-56 win over the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Trailblazers have gone 9-4 in home games. Utah Tech has an 8-15 record against teams above .500.

The Antelopes are 10-7 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon is third in the WAC allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Gooden is shooting 47.2% and averaging 16.1 points for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Chance McMillian is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 10.7 points. Rayshon Harrison is shooting 44.4% and averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

