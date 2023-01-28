Grand Canyon visits Tarleton State following Williams' 25-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-7, 5-3 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-10, 4-4 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tarleton State -2.5; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Lue Williams scored 25 points in Tarleton State’s 74-72 win against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Texans are 9-0 in home games. Tarleton State scores 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Antelopes are 5-3 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon is fifth in the WAC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Gabe McGlothan averaging 5.5.

The Texans and Antelopes meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 44.9% and averaging 12.0 points for the Texans. Jakorie Smith is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Noah Baumann is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 7.5 points. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 17.1 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

