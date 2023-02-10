Grand Canyon visits Tyson and Seattle U

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-8, 7-4 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (17-8, 8-4 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Cameron Tyson scored 24 points in Seattle U’s 75-71 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers. The Redhawks have gone 10-1 in home games. Seattle U averages 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Antelopes are 7-4 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon ranks fifth in the WAC shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Schumacher is averaging 11.8 points for the Redhawks. Tyson is averaging 19.2 points over the past 10 games for Seattle U.

Gabe McGlothan is averaging 10.9 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Antelopes. Noah Baumann is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article