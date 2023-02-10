Grand Canyon visits Tyson and Seattle U

Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-8, 7-4 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (17-8, 8-4 WAC)
The Antelopes are 7-4 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon ranks fifth in the WAC shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Schumacher is averaging 11.8 points for the Redhawks. Tyson is averaging 19.2 points over the past 10 games for Seattle U.
Gabe McGlothan is averaging 10.9 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Antelopes. Noah Baumann is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.
LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.
Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.
___
