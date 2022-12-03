Grand Canyon visits Wyoming after Reynolds' 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-2) at Wyoming Cowboys (3-4) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wyoming -3.5; over/under is 124 BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Noah Reynolds scored 25 points in Wyoming’s 89-85 overtime loss to the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cowboys have gone 2-1 in home games. Wyoming averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Antelopes are 0-1 on the road. Grand Canyon scores 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 16.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Maldonado is scoring 14.7 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Cowboys. Reynolds is averaging 10.1 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 49.1% for Wyoming.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 10.1 points for Grand Canyon.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

