Grant and Duquesne host Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (4-3) at Duquesne Dukes (6-1)
The Cardinals are 1-1 in road games. Ball State is sixth in the MAC with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Payton Sparks averaging 7.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Dukes. Quincy McGriff is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Duquesne.
Sparks is averaging 15.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jarron Coleman is averaging 13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for Ball State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.