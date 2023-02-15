Grant and Sam Houston host UT Arlington

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Arlington Mavericks (9-16, 4-8 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (18-6, 8-4 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sam Houston -12.5; over/under is 123.5 BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts the UT Arlington Mavericks after Qua Grant scored 21 points in Sam Houston’s 77-62 win against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Bearkats are 8-1 in home games. Sam Houston ranks seventh in the WAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Javion May averaging 3.6.

The Mavericks are 4-8 in WAC play. UT Arlington averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 6-9 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Sam Houston.

Shemar Wilson is averaging 10.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Mavericks. Kyron Gibson is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

