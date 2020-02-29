Alex Morales had 21 points for the Seahawks (8-21, 5-13), Will Martinez scored 13 and Curtis Cobb III 10.
Morales’ three-point play with 16:54 before halftime gave Wagner its last lead at 6-5. Morales jumper later brought Wagner within 22-18, but Mikail Simmons buried a 3-pointer, Elisias followed with a jump shot and Simmons added a layup and Wagner led 29-18 with 6:48 before halftime. Bryant led 38-24 at intermission and the Seahawks never got within 13 in the second half.
